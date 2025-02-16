Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – February 13th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, Iris Energy, and CleanSpark are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded companies that have direct or indirect exposure to bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market. These stocks may include firms that mine bitcoin, provide infrastructure for blockchain technology, or hold bitcoin as part of their corporate treasury reserves. Investors can buy and sell bitcoin stocks through traditional stock exchanges, allowing them to gain exposure to the growing popularity and adoption of cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.15. 13,224,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,022,816. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.62. 15,388,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,106,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. MARA has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 19,470,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,828,789. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 4.23.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,434,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,229,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,512,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,655,660. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 95.71 and a beta of 4.24.

