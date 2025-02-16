Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance
Biotage AB (publ) stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.
About Biotage AB (publ)
