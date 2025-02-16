Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Update

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

Biotage AB (publ) stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

