bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.

bioMérieux Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of BMXMF stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.33 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

