bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.
bioMérieux Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of BMXMF stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.33 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36.
bioMérieux Company Profile
