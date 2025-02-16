BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Trading 6.6% Higher – What’s Next?

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.46. 1,711,107 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,043,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BioAtla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

BioAtla Trading Up 6.6 %

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BioAtla by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in BioAtla by 7.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

