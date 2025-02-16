Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
NASDAQ BETR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.05. 41,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,099. Better Home & Finance has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43.
About Better Home & Finance
Further Reading
