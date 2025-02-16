Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BETR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.05. 41,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,099. Better Home & Finance has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

