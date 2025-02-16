Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Now – February 14th

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis, West Pharmaceutical Services, Moderna, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of medications and drugs. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as successful clinical trials, regulatory approvals, market demand for specific drugs, and competition within the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded down $21.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $848.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,453. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $794.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $844.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,625,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,299,569. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.50.

Zoetis (ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

ZTS traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,761. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $200.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.98.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $20.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,844,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $197.01 and a fifty-two week high of $400.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. 18,706,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,629,218. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.59. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

RXRX traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $9.89. 58,071,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,796,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,988,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,285. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $78.17 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $351.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74.

