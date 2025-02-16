Best Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – February 14th

SoundHound AI, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are stocks of companies with a medium market capitalization, typically ranging from $2 billion to $10 billion. These companies are considered to be in a middle ground between large cap and small cap stocks in terms of size, growth potential, and risk. Investing in mid cap stocks can provide a balance of growth potential and stability in a diversified investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Shares of SoundHound AI stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 157,617,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,727,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 2.56. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 67,227,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,753,719. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 64,710,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,941,514. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Featured Stories