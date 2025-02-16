Best Leisure Stocks To Follow Now – February 16th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, MGM Resorts International, Hyatt Hotels, and NetEase are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that operate in the entertainment, travel, tourism, recreation, or hospitality industries. These companies provide products and services for consumers to enjoy during their free time, such as vacations, dining out, attending events, or participating in recreational activities. Investors may be interested in leisure stocks to capitalize on consumer spending trends and economic growth in these sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.95. 2,665,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,579. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.64 and its 200-day moving average is $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,309,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $39.82. 6,451,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,628. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

NYSE H traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,129. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.41.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,579. NetEase has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.28.

