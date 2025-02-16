Best Esports Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 13th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the business of esports, which includes areas such as game development, streaming platforms, event organization, equipment manufacturing, and team ownership. Investing in these stocks allows individuals to gain exposure to the growing esports industry and potentially profit from its growth and success. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. 1,639,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.97. The stock had a trading volume of 79,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,388. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.93. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $146.56 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

SPHR traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.85. 119,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.39. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Further Reading