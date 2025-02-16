Best Airline Stocks To Watch Today – February 15th

RTX, United Airlines, American Airlines Group, TransDigm Group, Delta Air Lines, Zscaler, and Expedia Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of ownership in companies that operate commercial airlines. These stocks represent a portion of the company’s assets and earnings, and their value can fluctuate based on factors such as fuel prices, demand for air travel, and economic conditions. Investors may buy and sell airline stocks in the hopes of realizing a profit from capital appreciation or dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $122.68. 7,714,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,731. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL traded up $3.37 on Friday, hitting $104.26. 5,205,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,480. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,186,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,274,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $20.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,315.29. The stock had a trading volume of 350,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,920. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,300.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,317.67. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $1,136.27 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,046,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,671. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,051. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $255.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.26.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.38. 1,312,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,111. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.95.

