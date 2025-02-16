Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Price

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average is $110.30. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $97.54 and a 1 year high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,048.40. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $31,187.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 470.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.