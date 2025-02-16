Beacon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

