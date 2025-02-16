Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 507,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 24.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 650,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 127,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 885,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 38,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

