Beacon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 457,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after acquiring an additional 237,907 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 948.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100,414 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $221.15 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $193.37 and a 12 month high of $224.40. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.36 and its 200-day moving average is $215.52.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

