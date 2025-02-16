Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $401,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 266,167 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,284,000 after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 41.7% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PFE opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 121.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.