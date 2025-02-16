Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in January

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 321.0 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance
Shares of BADFF stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $37.72.
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Badger Infrastructure Solutions
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.