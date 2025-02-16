Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in January

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 321.0 days.

Shares of BADFF stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $37.72.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

