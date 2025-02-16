Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) CFO Nick Pizzie Sells 3,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2025

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Free Report) CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AXSM opened at $131.15 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $134.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $137.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

