Avestar Capital LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 182,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

