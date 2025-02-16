Avestar Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 191.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 80.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 2.4 %

NEM opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $58.72.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.37.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

