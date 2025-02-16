Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.09 and its 200 day moving average is $146.64. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.39 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,577.60. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $2,635,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,069,184.20. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,956 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

