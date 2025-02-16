Avestar Capital LLC Buys 628 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of D opened at $55.58 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

