Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 662 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

