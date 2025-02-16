Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,993 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

