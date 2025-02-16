Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $120.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3292 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

