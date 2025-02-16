Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 253 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 2.5 %

RTX stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.