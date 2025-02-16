Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

