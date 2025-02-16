Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 131.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bensler LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 243,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1,289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 84,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,957,000.

IDU stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $106.16.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

