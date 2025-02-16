Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 194,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $165.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.90. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $166.83.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.