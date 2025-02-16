AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 1,545 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 172.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 28.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 40,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,273,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,811,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.19, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,228,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 435,701 shares in the company, valued at $67,642,580.25. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,586 shares of company stock valued at $92,540,479. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

