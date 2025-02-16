Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €85.00 ($89.47) and last traded at €84.35 ($88.79). 150,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €82.70 ($87.05).

Aurubis Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.30.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

