Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Up 25.5% in January

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,777. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $10.67.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

