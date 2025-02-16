Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AURA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 339,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,057. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. Aura Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AURA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Lifesci Capital raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $122,374.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,987.64. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Janet Jill Hopkins sold 11,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $110,653.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,846.48. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,778 shares of company stock worth $240,706. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AURA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

