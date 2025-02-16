Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 8,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

ATOS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:ATOS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 633,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,557,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 247,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 211,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 311.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 157,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 280.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,025,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

