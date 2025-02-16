Atkore Inc. (ATKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on February 28th

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Atkore has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atkore to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. Atkore has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,251,417.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,530.72. This trade represents a 32.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $315,282.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,757.55. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,200 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ATKR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

