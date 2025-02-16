Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 341 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $18,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in DoorDash by 58.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,489 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 6.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $213.38 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $214.64. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of -474.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DASH. Citigroup increased their price target on DoorDash from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.45.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $20,432,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,515. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total value of $8,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,427.63. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 932,426 shares of company stock valued at $162,990,678. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

