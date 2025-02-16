Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Allstate by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 2.7 %

ALL opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $209.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.