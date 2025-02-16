Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 936 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $16,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,103,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after buying an additional 127,769 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,695,000 after buying an additional 83,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $200,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AXON. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.15.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $683.41 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.27 and a 12 month high of $698.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total value of $1,508,636.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,168,016.18. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,487.52. This trade represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $5,631,561. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

