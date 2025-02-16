Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage
In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13.
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
