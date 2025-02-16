Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 46,774 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $252,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 566,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $155,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $566,153,000 after buying an additional 199,440 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 42.0% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,830,050 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.