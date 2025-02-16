Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 490,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $18,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

