Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $21,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 540.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $144.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

