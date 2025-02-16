Arthur A. Arizpe Sells 6,000 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Insperity Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $68.79 and a one year high of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

View Our Latest Report on NSP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,513,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,231,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,587,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insperity by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,299,000 after acquiring an additional 377,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Insperity by 32.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 882,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,645,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.