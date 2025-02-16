Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Acquired by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after buying an additional 806,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ARM by 186.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ARM by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,705,000. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,673,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

ARM Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ARM opened at $159.54 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.24. The company has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 4.57.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

