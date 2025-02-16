Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Update

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,800 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 411,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.
Aritzia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $48.49 on Friday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77.
About Aritzia
