Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

Archon Co. (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of a casino. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

