Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

APDN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,681. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 203.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

