Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Apollomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.22. 6,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. Apollomics has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollomics stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) by 247.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 1.41% of Apollomics worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

See Also

