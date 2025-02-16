Aperam (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.37 and traded as high as $30.50. Aperam shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Aperam Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

