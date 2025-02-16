Anson Capital Inc. Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,663,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,820,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,253,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,802,000 after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $275.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $233.42 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

