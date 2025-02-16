Anson Capital Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Anson Capital Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $87.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $75.79 and a 1-year high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average is $87.51.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

